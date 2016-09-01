Sheffield Wednesday: Why Carlos Carvalhal is sure Adam Reach will be a hit at Hillsborough

Carlos Carvalhal has outlined the attributes that new signing Adam Reach will bring to Sheffield Wednesday’s attacking armoury.

“Adam is very competitive, a hard worker and a player that will understand the values of Sheffield Wednesday,” said the Owls chief of the 23-year-old winger following his arrival from Middlesbrough.

Adam Reach

“He knows a lot about Sheffield Wednesday, the fans, the club, the team and even though we know a lot of teams were trying, we are very happy because he chose to come with us.”

Wolves, Reading and Preston North End were thought to be among the Championship clubs who expressed an interested in Reach’s signature but the left-sided player said joining the Owls was an “obvious choice”.

Reach, who came through the ranks at Boro, has penned a five-year contract and is in line to make his Wednesday debut in their Hillsborough encounter with Wigan Athletic after the two-week international break.

Carvalhal said: “Adam is a player that we have followed since last season and we believe in him a lot.

“He is a young player and a player with a bright future in our opinion. We believe in his abilities and also that in the future he can get better and better.”

Reach was the Owls’ eighth summer signing, following Steven Fletcher, Jake Kean, Almen Abdi, Daniel Pudil, Will Buckley, David Jones and Vincent Sasso.