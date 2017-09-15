Sheffield Wednesday: Why Carlos Carvalhal is paying little attention to the Championship table

Have your say

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal is paying little attention to the league table, insisting the Championship will only start to take shape around Christmas.

Wednesday, last season’s play-off semi-finalists, sit in sixth position after their opening seven fixtures.

Carlos Carvalhal

The Hillsborough outfit go to Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City side tomorrow looking to stretch their unbeaten Championship streak to seven matches.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

But despite the Owls’ improve form, Carvalhal is refusing to get carried away.

“Things will be more clear in December and January in the table,” said the Portuguese head coach.

“At the end, the best teams will be up and the worst teams will be down.

“We have to manage expectations. That is very important.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“You didn’t see me under pressure when we weren’t winning and you won’t see me very europhic after wins.

“We know our value and are completely focused on what we must do.

“We believe we will be in a good position at the end if everybody supports the team. We have to be in the same boat.”

Former Sheffield United manager Warnock has worked wonders at Cardiff, who currently occupy the second automatic promotion spot and boast a hundred per cent record on home soil this season.

Carvalhal added: “This competition is very hard; all teams can lose points and Cardiff is one of the more difficult stadiums to play in.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter