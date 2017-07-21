Sheffield Wednesday: Why Carlos Carvalhal is keen to utilise the loan market to develop Owls young guns

Carlos Carvalhal has confirmed he wants some of the Owls' development squad to go out on loan to sample first-team football.

The Owls head coach made the admission after watching the team's 1-1 draw against Farense in Ferreiras last night.

Jordan Thorniley

Carvalhal fielded three members of Wednesday's development squad versus the third-tier Portuguese outfit. Connor O'Grady and Jordan Thorniley performed admirably at centre-half and James Murphy was steady in midfield before switching to left-back in the second half.

Carvalhal told The Star: "We are looking all the time at sending some of the younger boys on loan to get experience.

"We loaned a couple out last season in Matt Penney and Sean Clare.

"It is good for the boys if they go to play another level."

The Owls boss praised O'Grady, Thorniley and Murphy's contribution in the Farense draw, which halted their 100 per cent record.

"They played absolutely fantastic," said Carvalhal. "The two centre-halves played very well. They had a big responsibility and played against a physical team with some experienced players but the boys did well.

"Murphy was good in the middle and also at left-back. He's a midfielder but did his job well.

"We are very happy with the boys."

It is no secret Carvalhal is still looking to strengthen his defensive options this summer. He said there has been no progress in their search for a new centre-half.

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal

Wednesday take on Vitoria de Setubal in their final pre-season friendly of their Portugal pre-season training camp tomorrow night, kick-off 8pm.