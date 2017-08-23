Sheffield Wednesday: Why Carlos Carvalhal could face further action after Bolton Wanderers sending off

Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal may face disciplinary action from the Football Association after clashing with a steward in their 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat at Bolton Wanderers last night.

Carvalhal and his opposite number Phil Parkinson were both sent to the stands in the closing stages of a fiery secound round clash following a heavy challenge by Barry Bannan on Filipe Morais.

The incident sparked an ugly clash between Carvalhal and Parkinson, who were involved in an angry altercation after leaving their technical areas.

Referee David Webb sent off Carvalhal and Parkinson and yellow carded Bannan for the poor tackle.

Owls head coach Carvalhal was then engaged in a heated discussion with a steward as he attempted to take a seat just behind the dugout. More stewards and members of Wednesday’s backroom team were required to calm down the scuffle. Carvalhal eventually moved further back in the stand.

It is thought the altercation was noted in the referee’s report and will be submitted to the FA.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed they would not be taking action.

Carvalhal claimed the steward later apologised to him.

He said: “He apologised to me. It was a person with age. I must respect older persons but in that moment he acted really badly.”

Bolton boss Parkinson defended himself following the controversial flashpoint.

“It shows the passion of the game and how we all wanted to win,” he said. “Bannan made, for me, a very dangerous tackle right in front of us and I left the technical area by a couple of yards to have a go at him.

“Okay I maybe shouldn’t have done that but it’s a natural reaction.

“Carlos has ran from their dugout right across to get involved. After that, the ref sent us both to the stands and I wasn’t really concentrating on what was going on – obviously there was something because I could hear it – but I’ll leave that to you guys to sort out.”

Bolton led 3-0 after 63 minutes with goals from Dorian Dervite, Adam Armstrong and Jem Karacan before Jordan Rhodes’ consolation double.

Defeat ended the Owls’ four-match unbeaten streak. Wednesday will be looking to return to winning ways when they go to Burton Albion this weekend.

