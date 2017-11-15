Sheffield Wednesday: Why Bristol City have been warned of the Hillsborough factor by boss Lee Johnson

It’s not just what’s happening on the pitch that represents a challenge for Bristol City when they face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

For Robins boss Lee Johnson has warned his players to be conscious of the fact that they may have to push themselves a little harder to counter the Hillsborough factor.

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson

Having played and managed there, Johnson knows that the size of the stadium and the atmosphere that can be created within it can sometimes get to opposition players.

And he has been working to ensure his team can cope with the added pressure that playing at S6 brings.

“The players have to prepare for the environment,” he said.

“Its a great environment to play in. It’s a big old fashioned stadium. It’s a good place to play but sometimes you can feel you are more under the cosh than you actually are.

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal with Bristol City's Lee Johnson

“I played there a couple of times myself and remember thinking ‘wow, we’re under pressure here’ and then when you look back at the video you think actually it wasn’t as much pressure as I perceived at the time.

“We have to make sure that we understand that.

Despite City’s achievements this season in rising to fourth in the Championship table, Johnson knows that a positive result would be a huge fillip for the team.

The Robins have won four on the trot in all competitions, including a comprehensive 4-1 Carabao Cup victory over Premier League Crystal Palace, however Johnson knows his side face a difficult task at a venue where Wednesday seldom give too much away.

“They’ve only lost once at home this season in a local derby against Sheffield United,” he pointed out.

“It’s going to be a big task and if we can get a result and particular a win it would be a fantastic achievement for the players.”

He added: “I believe that we have got a side that can disrupt a good Sheffield Wednesday side but they have got strength and it will be pretty close I would have thought.

“We are looking to extend out unbeaten run and we’ll just play our game.”

And Johnson knows Wednesday aren’t short of a threat, admitting the Owls ‘have quality all over the pitch’.

“They’re just a good side,” he said.

“They have got players that are very experienced and have quality all over the pitch.

“You look at the likes of Rhodes, the likes of Bannan, Reach who they spent a lot of money on. Hooper up front, they have got a lot of options in that front four; Wallace wide; midfielders in abundance, so they are a good side and we know we are going to have to be at our best.”