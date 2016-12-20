Sheffield Wednesday: Why Adam Reach is a huge asset to Owls

Adam Reach’s versatility and willingness to play multiple positions makes him a valuable commodity to Sheffield Wednesday, according to captain Glenn Loovens.

Club-record buy Reach has been fielded at left-back, left wing and up front since joining the Championship club on deadline day last August.

Sam Hutchinson

The former Middlesbrough man has reverted back to his favoured wing role in the last two matches, helping the Owls record back-to-back Hillsborough victories over South Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley and Rotherham United.

Centre-half Loovens is a big fan of Reach’s qualities and reckons it is only a matter of time before the 23-year-old opens his goal-scoring account.

The Dutchman told The Star: “Adam is a great player and athlete. You see him running around the pitch and it looks like it doesn’t cost him any effort.

“He has a good left foot and is very versatile. Wherever the manager puts him, he will do a job.

“He has been playing a lot of times at left-back which is a slightly different role and he has played more as a winger in the last two games and you don’t get many chances (to score), especially if you are on the left wing.

“I am sure his goals will come if he keeps playing well for us. He will have a big role to play.”

Sam Hutchinson’s adaptability has also proved invaluable to the Owls cause. The former Chelsea player has starred at centre-back and in defensive midfield for Wednesday this season.

It is no coincidence that Wednesday’s results have improved since head coach Carlos Carvalhal switched Hutchinson back into midfield, and Loovens added: “What Sam brings into midfield is a lot of aggression and we all know how important he is with his aggression and tackles and he clears so much away for the defence, which makes our job easier,.

“I also thought Sam did brilliant as a centre-half, which shows what sort of player he is. You can put him anywhere and he dill do a job for the team.

“Sam has to put himself about a bit more in midfield and crazy tackles come about once in a while. That is the guy he is and he shouldn’t change the way he plays. He has done brilliant for us.”

Loovens believes Hutchinson, who has featured 20 times this term, hitting two goals, would still be plying his trade in the Premier League if he had not been so hampered by injuries.

“We can all see Sam is a very good and talented player,” he said.

“I am sure if he didn’t have the injuries he would probably play higher.”