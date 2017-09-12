Sheffield Wednesday: Who Carlos Carvalhal feels has been a bargain buy for Owls

As far as Carlos Carvalhal is concerned, Adam Reach has proven his worth every time he has been given a chance to shine in a Wednesday shirt.

It caused quite a stir when the Owls signed Reach from Middlesbrough on deadline day in August 2016.

Eyebrows were raised over the £5 million transfer fee, although Carvalhal was keen to stress that it is “not fair to include clauses” as part of the final figure at his press briefing yesterday. He feels the price tag “put a lot of responsibility”on Reach.

Regardless of the exact amount Wednesday paid to recruit Reach, he has proved to be money well spent. He is “Mr Dependable” whether he is futilised at left-back or up front.

Reach has been a mainstay in Wednesday’s team, clocking up his 50th appearance for the club in Saturday’s fine win over Nottingham Forest.

Carvalhal, who will check on the fitness of Jack Hunt and Ross Wallace today, told The Star: “Reach is a very cheap player. Why? Because he has played almost all the games. He is young and with good abilities. He’s a cheap player in my opinion.

“He can play left wing, left back, right wing and has also played as a striker with us.

“Reach has done absolutely amazing in all the positions he has played. He’s a very, very good player.

“He’s very competitive and is good technically. We are very pleased to have a player in our squad like Reach.”

Left-sided player Reach, an ever-present for Wednesday this season, is set to again line-up at full-back when the Owls entertain second-from-bottom Brentford tonight. Wednesday, who could be without midfield maestro Kieran Lee (hip) and striker Steven Fletcher (knee), have only lost one of their last eight league matches against the Bees but that came in the most recent meeting in February, 2-1 at Hillsborough.

Towering Dutch defender Joost van Aken is also likely to keep his place in the side following an encouraging debut last weekend.

“For me, it was a great experience,” he said.

“I was looking forward to playing in the Championship and the first match was unbelievable.

“The atmosphere in the stadium and the ambiance and everything was perfect.

“After the game, I spoke with my family and heard from them that the fans were screaming my name.

“But during the game, I didn’t hear it because I was focused on the game. But when I saw the video, I didn’t expect that it would happen after one game, directly. For me, it was amazing. The fans from Wednesday are amazing. The atmosphere is so big, I never expected it.

“This was more than I ever expected. My girlfriend was there, but unfortunately, my parents were on holiday. Next time, I hope that they will be there.”

Van Aken, captured from Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen, believes there are some major differences between English and Dutch football.

On the Championship, he said: “I think the game is faster and the speed is higher and fast intensity. Also, during the game, the opponents change the system. In Holland, you are not used to that.

“Most of the time they play one system and maybe at the end of the game when they force something, they change the system. They (Forest) changed the system after 10 minutes and we had to change also.

“In Holland, they like possession of the game and it is almost the most important thing and to do good things in possession.

“In the beginning of my career, I played as a midfielder and also as a winger, so I am not the typical defender, maybe. But when I was 16, I became a defender. Maybe because of that, I have confidence in possession.”

