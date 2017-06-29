Sheffield Wednesday: What you need to know about the transfer window re-opening

They may not have signed anyone as yet for the upcoming season but expect a bit of movement in the coming weeks from Sheffield Wednesday.

Here are the answers to some questions you might have about the transfer window.

WHEN DOES THE TRANSFER WINDOW RE-OPEN?

It officially opens on July 1, but players, agents and clubs will be discussing contract terms in advance of that date.

WHEN DOES THE WINDOW CLOSE?

The window shuts on Thursday, August 31 at 11pm. It is also the final chance for clubs outside the Premier League to complete loan deals. At the start of the 2016/17 campaign, football’s world governing body FIFA introduced new rules to scrap the emergency loan window.

CAN CLUBS STILL SIGN PLAYERS AFTER THE DEADLINE?

Free agents can join teams outside the window. Wednesday signed Urby Emanuelson in September last year.

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE LAST WINDOW?

Spending surpassed £1billion last summer and this window is expected to be even bigger. Premier League clubs are set to splash the cash following the new bumper broadcasting deal.

