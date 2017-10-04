Sheffield Wednesday: What made Owls star Barry Bannan delete his Twitter account?

You may have noticed Barry Bannan’s normally prolific Twitter account has fallen silent of late.

The Owls’ painful, embarrassing Steel City derby defeat just over a week ago prompted the dynamic midfielder to delete his social media account.

Things went from bad to worse for Bannan, a former Aston Villa youth product, when the Owls then lost at Birmingham City.

But Carlos Carvalhal’s men ended a difficult week on a positive note by thumping Leeds United 3-0 on Sunday.

Now Bannan, who was outstanding versus the Whites, has vowed to re-emerge on Twitter should he help Scotland beat Slovakia in their crucial World Cup qualifier with Slovakia tomorrow night at Hampden Park.

Bannan admitted: “Until the Leeds game it had been a tough week.

“The Sheffield derby is bigger than I thought it would be. I’ve played in the Villa-Birmingham derby, but the Sheffield one felt bigger than that.

“It’s hard to take losing any game, but those ones are more important for the fans, so that felt worse than usual.

“I deleted my Twitter account afterwards. I’ve not gone back on yet. We lost to Birmingham next and their fans hate me as well!

“I’m just going to leave it a week or two — either that or I’ll get myself in trouble replying to them.

“So I did the grown-up thing and deleted it.

“I will put it back on if we win on Thursday night though.”

There is a strong possibility Bannan will start for the Scots, who must win their two remaining qualifying matches to guarantee second place and a possible play-off spot. Celtic midfield duo Stuart Armstrong and Scott Brown pulled out of the Scotland squad last week.

“We’ve lost Scott and Stuart, but midfield is the strongest department,” stressed Bannan. “There are lots of players capable of doing a job for their country.

“Everyone else is looking to get into the line-up and I’m one of them.

“When you come away with Scotland, if you train well every day, you can get into the team.

“The gaffer wants you to be training well all the time and if you do that, you’ve got a chance.”

Scotland sit in fourth position in Group F, one point adrift of Slovakia.

Bannan said: “The game is probably as big as it gets, but these are the games you want to be involved in when you’re growing up.

“People always ask if I get nervous before big games, but I’ve never felt nervous going into any game. I just look forward to going out and enjoying it. It’s a game which has that added bit because we want to get into the play-offs.”

