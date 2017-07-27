Sheffield Wednesday: What exactly is happening with Jose Semedo?

Have your say

Carlos Carvalhal is still in the dark over whether cult hero Jose Semedo will return to Hillsborough.

Semedo remains a free agent following the expiry of his one-year contract with the Owls at the end of June.

Carvalhal and a number of Wednesday’s players have tried to contact Semedo over the summer but without any joy.

The 32-year-old, who joined the Championship club six years ago, clocking up 165 appearances, has been pictured on holiday with his close pal Cristiano Ronaldo.

Semedo has known the Real Madrid superstar for over 20 years, with the duo having first met while part of the academy system at Sporting Lisbon.

Semedo was also in attendance at the Millennium Stadium when Ronaldo helped Real to defeat Juventus in the 2017 Champions League final.

Jose Semedo is a popular figure in the Owls' dressing room

“I tried to call him one or two times and some colleagues also,” said Carvalhal. “He didn’t reply.”

The Star understands a number of clubs are eyeing up a move for Semedo, including second-tier newcomers Millwall.

Carvalhal said: “In this period of his career, if he [Semedo] has the chance to do a very good contract I think it will be good to him.

“I understand that and I support him about that.

Jose Semedo made 11 appearances for Wednesday last season

“At this moment, I don’t know what the situation is.”

Semedo was a key figure in the Owls side who secured promotion to the Championship five years ago.

However, he has struggled to hold down a regular first-team spot under Carvalhal, making only 11 appearances last term and the majority of those came as a substitute.