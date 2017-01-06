Sheffield Wednesday: We will manage without Owls star Kieran Lee, insists boss Carlos Carvalhal

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal is convinced the Owls will be able to cope without Kieran Lee after confirming the midfielder is likely to miss the remainder of the campaign.

Four-goal Lee has been troubled by a hip problem for several weeks and was forced off at half-time in Monday's goalless home draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 28-year-old, who has featured 23 times this season, underwent surgery yesterday and faces a lengthy lay-off.

Carvalhal said: "Even when we have played without Kieran, we have won games. I remember we put in one our best performances of the season against Newcastle and he didn't play so we are more than one player.

"But, of course, we need all the players and Kieran is one of our best players."

However, the former Sporting Lisbon and Besiktas chief accepts losing Lee's services is a big blow in their battle to secure a top-six Championship finish.

Carvalhal said Lee will "probably" be out for the rest of the season but stated: "We don’t know but it is a bad expectation.

“But we know the situation with Kieran Lee, it is not a new situation he didn’t have a surgery this week because the injury was this week, no.

“He is a player that was playing, as I mentioned in the week, there are some players giving their best but not at 100 per cent. He was at the limit.

"He's a fantastic pro and he played his best to the end. He's a nice guy and a fantastic player and we hope he recovers as soon as possible but we don't want to put any pressure on him."

Following Lee's injury setback, Carvalhal has reiterated the Owls may attempt to bolster that department before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

He said: "It's a possibility. When we have had a problem in the past, like [Will] Buckley for example, we brought in Callum [McManaman] to cover the situation.

"Kieran is a special player. He's a midfielder that breaks the lines who helps the defence and supports the attack also. He's a specific player so it is not easy to bring in a player with these abilities but we are, of course, with our eyes open to see if we can achieve a player with similar abilities."

