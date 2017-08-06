Sheffield Wednesday: ‘We were better than Owls,’ says Preston boss

Alex Neil felt his Preston North End side were worthy winners against Sheffield Wednesday.

Daniel Johnson’s 79th-minute penalty sentenced the Owls to defeat in their opening 2017/18 Championship fixture.

Neil, who succeeded Simon Grayson in the managerial hot-seat in July, said: “When we had the amount of pressure we did, you hope a goal would come. Thankfully for us we got enough chances and managed to convert one, albeit that was a penalty.

“We had enough in the game and should and could have scored more.”

In front of a Deepdale crowd of 18,267, Preston carried a greater attacking threat throughout.

“Our strength is that we have such a good team spirit; they work so hard for each other and we got what we deserved,” he said. “I thought the players did great, I thought we were better than Sheffield Wednesday in pretty much every aspect - we out-fought them, out-played them and we deserved to win the game.

“The players applied themselves really well, I wasn’t surprised we were better than Sheffield Wednesday because I have worked with these lads for the best part of a month.

“The application they show every day in training is something they showed today, they work their socks off.

“We have some good quality players, the guys who came off the bench made a real impact too. From a manager’s point of view, you can’t really ask for much more than that. If we continue to perform like that, we will be fine.”

