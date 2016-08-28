Sheffield Wednesday: 'We're lucky Owls forgot their shooting boots,' says Brentford boss Dean Smith after 1-1 draw

Brentford manager Dean Smith says his side were fortunate that Sheffield Wednesday once again failed to put away their chances during the 1-1 draw at Griffin Park.

The Owls were in control of the game in the first half, but once again failed to put away their chances, and Brentford came out stronger after the break, going in front when Lasse Vibe charged down a Keiren Westwood clearance which rebounded into the net.

"That was as bad as we have played in the first half," said former Owls captain, Smith. "We were very poor, made basic mistakes all over the pitch and we were lucky they didn't bring their finishing boots.

"They were playing round us far too easily because we didn't press them high up. If you give players like they have that kind of space they will hurt you but we showed them far too much respect. We told them to get in their faces and once we did, we looked a different proposition."

Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal added: "Even with 10 players we still created some unbelievable chances and I don't know how we didn't score. Then they score from a mistake and we have to accept that because it is part of football."