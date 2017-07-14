Sheffield Wednesday: We’re better prepared than last year for promotion push, says Owls key man

Tom Lees says it is important Wednesday get into the winning habit in pre-season following successive play-off disappointments.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men travel to Mansfield Town for their second summer friendly tomorrow seeking to build on their 5-0 triumph at Alfreton Town in midweek.

Defender Lees told The Star: “Pre-season is about everyone getting their fitness and minutes under their belts. We want to get through the games injury free and be ready for the first game of the season.

“We want to breed a winning mentality and our attitude has to be right every time we turn up for a match-day.”

He admits missing out on promotion is “still fresh” in the players minds but insisted: “Everyone is using it as motivation again. It was disappointing but you have to get over it.

“We know each other a lot better and I think we are starting from a stronger base than we have done in the previous two seasons.

“Training has been really good and it has been a bit more organised and I think we are looking more ready than this time last year.

“We have to find that consistency which we showed in the final third of last season where I thought we played well.

“We can’t afford to not hit the ground running. We have to be at the top of our game and approach everything like a top team. From minute one, we have to turn up and perform every week.

“We have to have the mindset of being winners.”

