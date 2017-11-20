Sheffield Wednesday: ‘We’re better off away from home,’ says Owls star

Wide man Ross Wallace reckons Sheffield Wednesday’s style of play might be better suited to playing away from home.

Wallace made the admission after Saturday’s dull home draw to fourth-placed Bristol City.

Owls Carlos Carvalhal on the touch-line....Pic Steve Ellis

The Owls failed to register a single shot on target and were booed off by some fans at the end.

After a disappointing attacking performance, Carlos Carvalhal’s side will look to make amends when they travel to Ipswich Town on Wednesday in the first match of an away double-header.

Wallace told The Star: “Maybe it (playing away) will suit us. We are good on the counter attack with Hoops [Gary Hooper] dropping in and getting into the little pockets.

“We will be looking to play similar to how we did at Villa and hit teams on the counter attack and be difficult to play through.

Owls Ross Wallace gets away from City's Hordur Magnusson....Pic Steve Ellis

“We kind of played that way against Bristol City and it wasn’t one for the fans to watch. But we had to do that as Bristol are in good form and playing some good stuff. We couldn’t open up too much and get caught.

“They are fourth and they are flying. They are full of confidence and you could tell that on the pitch. They were well-organised and I think they could be up there at the end of the season.”

On their last visit to Portman Road, the Owls prevailed thanks to a late strike by Kieran Lee. Victory secured a play-off berth for the second year running.

Wallace recalled: “It was a good win and we would take that again. Ipswich are at home, it will be on Sky and it’s a game that we are looking forward to.”

After locking horns with Ipswich, Wednesday go to struggling Reading.

“We will be staying down there for the two games,” said Wallace. “The travelling won’t come into it at all. We just have to get as many points as we can.”