Sheffield Wednesday: ‘We need another winning run...we have no choice’ - Tom Lees

Tom Lees is demanding the Owls to go on another unbeaten run to resurrect their fading automatic promotion hopes.

Friday’s defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion means Carlos Carvalhal’s charges trail the second-placed Segulls by 12 points. Brighton also have a match in hand.

GOAL....Winning goal from Albions Anthony Knockaret beating Owls keeper Keiren Westwood

Wednesday, beaten 2-1 in a bad-tempered clash at the Amex Stadium, currently occupy the final play-off position but are only two points clear of Derby County following their hard-fought win over promotion rivals Reading.

Centre-back Lees told The Star: “We don’t have any choice; we have to go on another run and see where that takes us. We can’t sulk over the Brighton result. We just have to get on with it.”

Next up for the Owls is a trip to Bristol City, who are languishing in the lower reaches of the table, a week tomorrow. Lees said: “It’s not really good that we have a long gap between games now.

“We want to get the Brighton game out of our system and forget about it but this break gives us time to try and put things right in training.”

Agony for Owls Fernando Forestieri after missing penalty

Wednesday will be without Sam Hutchinson and Steven Fletcher over the coming weeks after their red cards.

Hutchinson is likely to be banned for two matches after picking up his second red card of the season. Fletcher’s straight red means he will miss their next three fixtures.

Lees said: “We are obviously going to have to change the team around a little bit with the suspensions.

“People are now going to get a chance to play in the team and show they are ready and that they have been waiting for a chance to play.

Sending Off Owls Steven Fletcher

“Hopefully we can get some of our injured guys back.”