Sheffield Wednesday: 'We have to aim for top two' insists Adam Reach

Adam Reach has set his sights on helping Sheffield Wednesday win the Championship title.

Carlos Carvalhal's men have consistently churned out results in the second-tier, qualifying for the play-offs in each of the last two season. The Owls finished fourth in the 2016/17 campaign, two places higher and seven points better off than in the previous season.

And speaking exclusively to The Star from the Owls' training base in Portugal, Reach said he is "very confident" the team can challenge for automatic promotion.

The left-sided player said: "In terms of the strength of the squad, we are right up there and probably one of the best. We have to aim for the top two places no matter what and I think we are good enough to do that.

"If you don't strive for the top, then you probably never going to reach it so we need to try and win this league."

Reach, who moved to Hillsborough nearly a year ago in a £5m deal from Middlesbrough, is expected to feature in tonight's pre-season friendly against Primeira Liga newcomers Portimonense.

"I’m sure I’ll get some good fitness out of the game tonight and hopefully put in another good performance," he said.

With the temperature in the high 30s in the Algarve, Reach admits training has been "tough".

The 24-year-old said: “We’ll have to manage the heat because it will be hard but the important thing is we get the minutes we need.

“Hopefully we can get the win as well. Everyone adjusts to these conditions differently, it’s very hot but you get the work out of it which is what you come over here for."

Wednesday take on Portimonense in the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira, kick-off 7pm, and Reach expects it to be a difficult assignment.

“Portuguese sides are always typically good on the ball; they like to keep it and make you run around but it’s also what we want to do to them because of the heat, we don’t want to spend 90 minutes chasing," he said.

“We’ve got our game plan, we’re heading into the season soon so we want to start implementing game plans and coming out with wins.”