Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Wanted man’ Keiren Westwood not for sale

Sheffield Wednesday have no intentions of selling Keiren Westwood, after the goalkeeper was once again linked with another club.

Since his arrival at Hillsborough, Westwood’s consistent form has made him the subject of interest from a host of clubs in the Premier League and the Championship.

Owls player of the Year Keiren Westwood

Reports from the Irish press yesterday suggested that the Republic of Ireland international is to be the subject of a £3million bid from relegated Middlesbrough.

The Teeside club have been interested in Westwood for some time and were linked to with a move for the 32-year-old in previous transfer windows.

Sources in the north east suggest however that while that interest most likely remains, a goalkeeper is not their number one priority at the minute as new manager Garry Monk first seeks to address the issue of the lack of goals which prompted Boro’s drop out of the Premier League.

While £3m would severely undervalue Westwood, the indications at Wednesday are that the keeper, who has been the club’s Player of the Year for two out of his three seasons at the Owls, would not be available for sale regardless of the offer.

The fact that this could come from a direct promotion rivals strengthens that stance.

Meanwhile, there have been two fixture changes for the upcoming season.

Wednesday’s early season clash with relegated Sunderland, scheduled for Tuesday August 15 will now take place the following night, Wednesday August 15 (7.45 pm kick off)

The Easter weekend match at home to Preston North End has also been switched.

Originally scheduled for Saturday March 31, the game will now be played the previous day - Good Friday - still with a 3pm kick off.