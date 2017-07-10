Sheffield Wednesday: Wallace told to earn Owls deal

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has challenged Sheffield Wednesday winger Ross Wallace to earn a new contract.

The 32-year-old’s current deal lasts until the summer of 2018. Wallace, a free-transfer recruit, has helped the Owls secure back-to-back play-off finishes, racking up 93 appearances.

Carlos Carvalhal

“I’ve been here two years and played an awful lot of games,” Wallace told The Star.

“I think I have done a good job and will be looking to continue that in pre-season. I have helped create and score goals and linked up well with the strikers.

“As soon as I came here, I felt part of things and it just felt right. The fans took to me right away.

“Obviously, you have a few moaners and groaners but the majority of the fans have been right behind me and it feels the right place to be playing my football.

“I’m enjoying it and I’m enjoying working with the manager.

“We have a good bunch of players and a great opportunity to achieve something. All the boxes have been ticked.

“If the club were to offer me another contract, I would snap their hands off.

“I have spoken to the manager about it. He wants me to have another season playing like I have done in the last two years. If I do that, I will get another extension on my contract. In the meantime, the club won’t be giving me a new contract.”

Wednesday have added to their wing options by bringing in George Boyd, but Wallace added: “I believe in my ability and quality. Personally, I think I have done enough in the last two years to achieve another contract but you have to respect the manager’s opinion.

“I’m happy enough and I enjoy working under the manager.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here