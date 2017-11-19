Sheffield Wednesday: Wallace reacts to Owls fans’ boos

Ross Wallace admits he could understand the reaction of some Owls fans who booed at the end of their goalless draw with Bristol City.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men failed to register a single shot on target in Saturday’s boring clash at Hillsborough.

A section of Wednesday’s fanbase voiced their frustration at the final whistle after watching their team struggle to break down a Robins side who currently occupy fourth position in the Championship rankings.

“I can understand the boos,” winger Wallace told The Star. “It wasn’t the best of matches.

“The game was a quiet and we didn’t create much.

“Fair play to Bristol City. They came with a game plan to close us down.

“They pressed us in the middle of the park and made it hard for us. We tried to get in behind them and force the play but we ended up playing into their hands with the long balls.

“We will take the point and crack on.”

Wallace was happy the Owls kept a shutout, saying: “It wasn’t the best of performances but we kept a clean sheet. All in all, they are going well and we will take the point.

“We had a few shots outside the box but I don’t think we created that many chances. We maybe got a little edgy. The fans got a little edgy and it seemed to come down on to the pitch a bit, which is unlike us as well. It was just one one of them.

“We go away from home now and will be confident of getting some results if the game opens up. I don’t think Bristol City opened up much.”

