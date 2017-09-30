Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United: Possible teams, player to watch, referee, betting and more

A win for Sheffield Wednesday over Leeds United would certainly put a silver lining on what has been a very dark cloud over Hillsborough this week.
Here's all you need to know ahead of the Yorkshire derby...
A win for Sheffield Wednesday over Leeds United would certainly put a silver lining on what has been a very dark cloud over Hillsborough this week.
Here's all you need to know ahead of the Yorkshire derby...
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.