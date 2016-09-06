Sheffield Wednesday: Urby Emanuelson says he's not heading for Hillsborough to just sit on the bench

Sheffield Wednesday's latest signing Urby Emanuelson says the prospect of playing more games is what drew him to Hillsborough.

The Dutch international's arrival was confirmed this morning, with the left back securing a deal until the end of the season.

Urby Emanuelson had a spell on loan at Fulham in 2013

Emanuelson who counts Ajax and AC Milan among his former clubs, comes to Wednesday to challenge Daniel Pudil for a place in the left full-back role. However, having made just 11 appearances for his last club, Verona, the 30 year old is keen to make his mark and nail down a regular place.

"I need to play matches again," Emanuelson told Voetbal International. "That's why Sheffield (Wednesday) is a good move, because they played last season fifty games. They're playing now about forty regular league matches and I think I need to be playing regularly."

Emanuelson, who had a spell on loan at Fulham in 2013, added that he was impressed by Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal when the two spoke regarding a switch to South Yorkshire and revealed that he will be among one of the higher paid players at the club.

"The coach said that he has a lot of confidence in me and that I need. He wants to use me in the first place as left back, but everyone knows how my career has been, I can still end up in the midfield."

Urvy Emanuelson in action for Fulham against Aston Villa in the Premier League

He added on his lack of games recently: "I understand that clubs are thereby doubting me . But at Sheffield they showed that they want me . It was not 'come first for a trial.' They offered me a good contract. I am equal in salary in the top group . (This) also shows confidence in me, so this is not a gamble for me."