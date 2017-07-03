Sheffield Wednesday: Urby Emanuelson joins Dutch club on trial after leaving Owls

Left-back Urby Emanuelson is on trial at Dutch club FC Utrecht.

The Netherlands international, who came through the ranks with Ajax in his homeland and also played for AC Milan, is without a club after leaving Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

The 31-year-old moved to Hillsborough on a free transfer last September but the left-sided player failed to force his way into head coach Carlos Carvalhal’s plans. He frequently trained with the development squad and was utilised in Under-23 matches.

Emanuelson, capped 16 times by his country, made just one appearance for the Owls, coming on as a second half substitute on the final day of the regular season against Fulham.

He became a free agent last week following the expiry of his one-year contract.

