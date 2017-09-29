Sheffield Wednesday: Triple injury boost for Owls

Sheffield Wednesday have received a triple injury boost ahead of their crunch clash with Yorkshire neighbours Leeds United.

Club captain Glenn Loovens (hip), Sam Hutchinson (knee) and Almen Abdi (knee/abductor) are edging nearer to full fitness.

Loovens and Hutchinson have been restricted to two league appearances this season while Abdi has played on just one occasion.

Speaking at his press briefing today, head coach Carlos Carvalhal said: “Glenn, Sam and Almen have started training and are doing very well. They have trained all the days and are doing better and better.”

Carvalhal, who has been heavily criticised following back-to-back Championship defeats, has not ruled out the trio from being involved in Sunday’s mouthwatering duel.

“We will analyse them,” he stated. “Let’s see if one or another can recover more fast.”

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is unlikely to return to action due to a rib injury. The Republic of Ireland international sat-out the Owls’ midweek defeat at Birmingham City, with academy graduate Joe Wildsmith deputising in between the sticks.

Carvalhal said: “Keiren is still with some problems. It will be very difficult (for him to play). When you have a problem with the ribs, you can’t do anything. You must wait for the pain to disappear. It is a question of time.

“We are all the time analysing the pain. If the game was today, Keiren couldn’t play. Let’s see if he will recover for Sunday or not.”

The Portuguese chief has full faith in Wildsmith, saying: “I picked Joe to play at the age of 18. We have absolute confidence in him. He’s a fantastic goalkeeper.

“Like Keiren, he has a bright future. We don’t have any problems with goalkeepers. Cameron [Dawson] is very good and Jake [Kean] is training very well.”

George Boyd (shoulder) and Fernando Forestieri (knee) remain long-term absentees.

