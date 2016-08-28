Sheffield Wednesday: Tom Lees on who he thinks prevented Owls getting a win at Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday skipper Tom Lees said one man prevented the Owls from registering their first win since the opening weekend.

Daniel Bentley in the Brentford goal produced a string of stunning saves to continually thwart Wednesday in their attempts to grab three points at Griffin Park.

There was a period in the second half when Carlos Carvalhal’s side found the Brentford goal almost impenetrable, such was bentley’s display, but the keeper was eventually beaten by Sam Hutchinson’s header in the third minute of injury time.

That goal earned the visitors a share of the spoils after Bees forward Yasse Vibe had pounced on an uncharacteristic error by Keiren Westwood to give Brentford the lead.

Lees said Wednesday showed no hangover from last Saturday’s disappointing defeat at the hands of Yorkshire rivals Leeds United and but for Bentley, they’d be back to winning ways.

“In the first half I think we reacted well to last week,” he told The Star. “We came out of the traps well and should have had three or four probably. In the second half we knew they would react and we had wobbly 15 or 20 minutes when they got their goal but we just kept going to the end really.

“We had a lot of chances towards the end and I don’t think I’ll ever see a goalkeeping performance like that.

“I can think of so many saves that he made, and not from long-distance, but shots from inside the box, headers, shots from inside the box, he was fantastic. To be fair it stopped us, really.”

