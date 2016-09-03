Sheffield Wednesday: Tom Lees confident Owls will get it right sooner than later

Tom Lees is convinced Sheffield Wednesday will enjoy an upturn in form sooner rather than later.

But the talismanic defender says the Owls cannot afford to rest on their laurels when they rediscover the winning formula.

Wednesday have failed to win since their opening day triumph over Aston Villa and are six points off the top two with five games played.

Lees believes Wednesday will get on the right track and says they can handle the pressure which comes with being expected to challenge for promotion.

“We know what we’re capable of,” Lees said. “One result doesn’t turn you into a bad team.

“If people want to put us under pressure and turn on us, that’s fine.

“But we’re confident in what we can do and the only thing that will turn things around is hard work and practice and that’s what we’ve got to keep doing.

“Even if we get good results, we can’t start thinking we’re a good team.

“We’ve got to keep up that work ethic that saw us do well last year.”

The current international break has denied Wednesday the chance to build on their point at Brentford in the last game.

And Lees admits he would have preferred to be playing this weekend.

He said: “I’m not involved in any international thing so I’d like the season to carry on and keep playing.

“At this time of the season, you’ve just come back, you’re raring to go and you just want to keep playing.

“It might be a good thing, we can go and work on a few things over the next week.

“We just need to be ready for the next month because it’s going to be a tough slog again.”