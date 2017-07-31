Sheffield Wednesday: The three attributes Owls are looking for in their centre-back search

Strengthening their centre-back resources remains the Owls’ top priority - and boss Carlos Carvalhal has revealed the three attributes he is looking for in new signings.

Despite checking out over 200 centre-halves with his coaching staff over the summer, Carvalhal has yet to add to his defensive options.

Johan Djourou during his Arsenal playing days

Wednesday are short on numbers at the heart of their defence, meaning full-back Daniel Pudil has deputised in the position throughout pre-season.

But Carvalhal, a centre-back during his playing days, has told The Star: “There are three criterias that centre-halves must have. They must be good in one v one situations. If you are not a good defender, you cannot play in my team.

“It is also very important they are good in the air. If you are not very good in the air, you are not a good player to play in the Championship.

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal

“And after they must be a footballer. They must be involved with the team to connect the game. We try to play a good standard of football.”

Players who don’t tick all three boxes are quickly discarded, according to Carvalhal.

“Some players are good in the air and on the ball but not in one v one situations,” said Carvalhal. “Some are good one v one and are good footballers but are not great in the air. It is why it is not easy to choose a player because we know exactly what we want.”

Wednesday are understood to be in talks with free agent Johan Djourou. The former Arsenal defender is without a club after leaving Hamburg at the end of last season.

Carvalhal refused to comment on Djourou but stressed: “We know that we will achieve the player we want with the money that is under our umbrella. We will find the centre-half that we want.”

