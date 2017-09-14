Sheffield Wednesday: The secret behind Gary Hooper and Steven Fletcher’s blossoming partnership

They enjoy each other’s company off the field and have turned into the most feared double act in the Championship.

Gary Hooper and Steven Fletcher’s blossoming partnership in attack has been a big factor behind Wednesday’s surge up the table.

The pair work well in tandem and have notched seven goals in the five matches they have started together this season.

Their style of play complements each other’s strengths. If one doesn’t get you, the other almost certainly will.

Hooper and Fletcher’s record together is exceptional. On the 15 occasions the duo have led the line from the start, they have scored 16 goals between them.

In fact, Wednesday have picked up an impressive nine victories in their last 10 outings when Hooper and Fletcher have started together.

“Gary is fantastic; he’s a great player and a great guy and friend,” said Fletcher. “I have played with a lot of top quality strikers and he’s up there with the best I have played with.

“Everything about him, to be honest. He can hold the ball up and then there is his finishing which kills teams.

“We are good mates which probably helps and we do a lot of things off the pitch together. It helps on the pitch when you are good friends and we are always doing stuff together after training as well. We have a good mutal friendship. He knows how to push my buttons!”

Injuries restricted Hooper’s involvement last season but the former Celtic forward looks back to his best and full of confidence after netting, three goals in his last three matches.

“He is doing very well,” said boss Carlos Carvalhal. “It is the best level he has played at since his injury against Fulham last season.

“We are seeing the best of Gary Hooper again so we are very happy.

“We know him better and how to manage him. We put him out of some training (sessions) and he is doing very well.”

