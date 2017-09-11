Sheffield Wednesday: The match where Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal feared for his safety

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal has admitted for the first time he feared for his safety after being sent to the stands at Bolton Wanderers.

Carvalhal was involved in a heated altercation with a steward after referee David Webb sent him off in the closing stages of Wednesday’s cup clash against Bolton last month.

Carvalhal received his marching orders after clashing with his opposite number Phil Parkinson outside of his technical area following Barry Bannan’s late tackle on Filipe Morais.

The 51-year-old was subsequently charged with misconduct by the Football Association and found guilty at an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing last Thursday. He was fined £4,000 and forced to watch Saturday’s win over Nottingham Forest from the directors’ box. Carvalhal will complete his two-match touchline ban at home to Brentford tonight.

On the incident with the steward, Carvalhal said: “What happened that day was very bad. I felt fear and threat in that football game. I did what I had to do on the pitch to protect my players.

“What I did was not correct and they gave me a two-game ban. I accept absolutely what happened on the pitch.

Carvalhal watched the Forest game from the directors' box

“When they put me in the stand, it was really very bad.”

Carvalhal said the steward apologised to him post match. He insists he has learned from the angry exchange and would seek police protection next time.

He said: “I will not take risks again because I’m not stupid. Usually I don’t make the same mistake twice. My instinct is usually to protect the people that I like but I must do better because I can’t go out of my technical area.

“I am learning of course about these kind of situations.”