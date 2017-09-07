Sheffield Wednesday: The Liverpool winger Owls missed out on signing

Sheffield Wednesday wanted to sign Liverpool winger Ryan Kent on loan in the recent transfer window, The Star has learned.

It is understood the Owls held discussions with the Premier League club over bringing Kent in on a temporary basis prior to the market closing last Thursday but a deal failed to materialise.

Ryan Kent

A host of Championship clubs, including Sunderland and Middlesbrough, are also believed to have expressed an interest in Kent’s services. Hannover reportedly kept close tabs on him too.

But Liverpool opted to send the talented 20-year-old to German club SC Freiburg on a season-long loan on deadline day. Kent could make his Freiburg debut at home to Borussia Dortmund this Saturday.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp regards Kent as a big part of his plans. The youngster appeared in seven of Liverpool’s eight summer friendlies and was rewarded with a new five-year contract last month.

Klopp said: “[Does Kent feature in my plans?] Of course.That’s why we tried to show him why it makes sense for him to stay here for the longer term.

“But he’s still a young boy, so that’s good for him, it’s good for us. He looked much more mature in pre-season than he was a year ago.

Kent, who has been with Liverpool since the age of seven, spent last season on loan at Barnsley, making 44 Championship appearances. He scored on three occasions and was named the Reds’ Young Player of the Year.

The Oldham-born prospect also featured 17 times while on loan at Coventry City in the 2015/16 campaign.

Despite failing to lure Kent to Hillsborough, Wednesday still have plenty of wing options, including Ross Wallace, George Boyd, Adam Reach and Marco Matias.

