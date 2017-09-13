Sheffield Wednesday: The lesson Carlos Carvalhal learned after the Owls’ narrow home win over Brentford

His gut instinct probably told him to change his starting eleven.

Squad rotation is something Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal has, generally, done very successfully since arriving in English football.

The Portuguese head coach has frequently in the past tinkered with his Owls team to cope with the demands of playing three matches in the space of a week.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

And four of Carvalhal’s key players: Jack Hunt, Ross Wallace, Kieran Lee and Steven Fletcher, had injury concerns heading into Tuesday’s duel with Brentford.

But Carvalhal uncharacteristically named an unchanged starting eleven against the Bees as the Owls prevailed 2-1. He elected not to twist, putting his faith and trust in the same XI who excelled versus Nottingham Forest.

Kieran Lee made his second Wednesday appearance of the season against Brentford

He told The Star: “We won on Saturday. Even though we had one or two players with problems, we wanted to keep the momentum. It was my option to pick the same team.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“But the reverse side of the coin is we had some players who had problems in the second half against Brentford. I was forced to make substitutions very late because we didn’t know what would happen with Ross, Jack, Barry Bannan and Kieran. We knew we had to take Steven off in the game. It made things very, very difficult to us.

“It is a lesson to the future. Next time, I will decide between keeping the momentum or eventually or putting some fresh legs in - physical and mental - to give some energy to the team.

“People talk about momentum and they should pay attention to this game. I will remember it as it will help my decisions.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter