Sheffield Wednesday: The biggest loser in transfer deadline day chase for Jordan Rhodes could be the man himself

It's a transfer saga that has been rumbling on for what seems like an eternity and it will, at least temporarily, come to an end today.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Jordan Rhodes for quite some time and ever since they came into a few quid when Dejphon Chansiri took over, his name has been omnipresent in the Owls transfer rumours.

At the minute, there remains a chance that he finally could sign for the club for which his father Andy works as a goalkeeping coach (a fact that has helped throw fuel on the rumour's fire) but there will have to be a lot of serious negotiating for it to come off.

It all leaves Rhodes in limbo, seemingly happy to leave for Wednesday but also more than prepared to stay if he thought he'd get a chance at the Riverside. He won't though.

Aitor Karanka has already made it clear that Rhodes is not part of his plans and it appears as though the Boro boss needs the striker to be shipped out so that he can bring in further reinforcements in their fight to avoid relegation. That's certainly the impression he's getting from a Boro board who are also not prepared to simply cut their losses on a player that cost them close to £10million just a year ago. It's causing a bit of a rift there and Karanka hasn't looked very happy in his interviews of late; noticeably frustrated by the clubs failure to sign players.

If rumours are to believed Wednesday have reportedly offered somewhere around half of that figure, quite possibly just testing the water, though they are all too aware that six months down the line Rhodes will be even further away from that £10million figure with the striker unlikely to play between now and the summer.

It's now a case of who will blink first. Wednesday are unlikely break the bank and would much rather take the player on loan and possibly sort things out permanently when the season's out.

Middlesbrough might just be prepared to hold out and see what happens at the end of the campaign, not forgetting that if they do end up relegated, they have a proven Championship goalscorer already in their ranks.

All of that means is that Rhodes could be sitting on his backside for the rest of the season. No footballer wants that.