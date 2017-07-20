Sheffield Wednesday target signs new contract

One of the central defenders being targeted by Sheffield Wednesday this summer has signed a new with his current club.

Cardiff City skipper Sean Morrison, who was the subject of a £3 million bid by the Owls last month, has agreed a new three-year deal with the Bluebirds.

Wednesday have placed a huge emphasis on bringing two new centre halves to Hillsborough and Morrison was the first that they had mad a move for.

However, the 26 year-old has decided to stay at Cardiff City Stadium leaving Carlos Carvalhal to look elsewhere.

Newcastle United's Grant Hanley and Middsborough's Daniel Ayala are two more defenders known to have interested Wednesday.

Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock told the club's website following the announcement of Morrison's new deal: “You’ve got to take your hat off to Sean. He could have moved on having been made quite a lucrative offer, but he told me, ‘I don’t want to Gaffer – I think there’s something special happening here.’

"He thinks we could really do something next season and that shows great commitment to the Club and where we are right now.”

Morrison added: “I’m really pleased to have got things done so quickly having spoken to the Board and the Gaffer. Fortunately, it’s been quite easy going – I made it clear that I wanted to stay at Cardiff City and the Gaffer told me he wanted me. I’m absolutely delighted to be here for the next three years.

"Our form towards the end of last year showed what we’re capable of as a team and hopefully we can take that straight into the new season.”