Sheffield Wednesday supporters deserve answers not silence over derby debacle

No build up, just straight in - Sheffield Wednesday's woeful handling of the Steel City derby did not end at the final whistle.

It continued through Carlos Carvalhal's painful post match press conference.

And it continues now, right up until kick off at Birmingham on Wednesday night and most likely beyond.

When Carvalhal told television, radio and print media after the game that he was taking full responsibility for the performance and the defeat, he meant it.

Not one single Wednesday player would be facing the media after the game. There would be no opportunity for any of them to take responsibility or at the very least face the music.

They walked past reporters on their way out of Hillsborough, not stopping in the mixed zone to speak. It safe to assume they were under strict instructions to do so.

And the silence goes on. At Tuesday's pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Birmingham, the usual interview with a player will not take place.

This is not a journalist chucking his toys out of the pram because the job has been made more difficult. We'll find something to fill those spaces in your newspaper because, no matter the obstacle, we always do.

This is a journalist who knows all too well that Wednesdayites want accountability for being let down on the most important day of the season so far.

At they very least they want something resembling remorse from someone that was out on the pitch in a blue and white shirt on Sunday afternoon.

The performance Wednesday put in on derby day was simply abject. From front to back they were poor and lacked any real doggedness or fight.

They paled in comparison to their rivals - the one opposition that should be guaranteed to coax a battling performance out of them.

Putting it bluntly, they didn't turn up on the biggest of occasions.

So they do not deserve to be prevented from turning up afterwards, either by shame or instruction.

It's pretty simple really. Have a senior player come out - Tom Lees for example - and, through the media, hold their hands up and admit the team was poor and apologise before answering some difficult questions about the performance.

In short, show supporters that the team really do care.

Show you care to the thousands of people that invest their hearts, lives and a substantial amount of money in Sheffield Wednesday. People that had to walk into school or work on Monday morning and face the taunts, jibes and ridicule from Unitedites.

Right now, through Sunday's performance and the silence thereafter, it appears the Wednesday squad approached the game in the same manner in which Carvalhal said he wanted them to - just another game, another section of the marathon, another three points.

If that is how the game was approached, it was only them inside the stadium that thought that way. To a man, Sheffield United knew what the occasion meant.

It was a diabolical mistake from Carvalhal to addresss the derby the way he did. And it is equally as diabolical to follow it up by closing ranks.

Wednesdayites deserve much, much more than what they got on Sunday and what they've got since.

Ultimately, the club's current approach is futile.

Wednesday's management can keep players away from the media as long as they want. But the minute a player is put up for interview, I can assure you they will be asked about Sunday.

Silence only increases the desire for answers and time will not douse the flames.

As much as he may think he is, Carvalhal is not protecting his players. Arguably, positioning himself as the only figure in the firing line is making the situation worse for them.

He had every right to criticise his men after the game. By not doing so, he piled more pressure on himself and failed miserably to ease the pressure on his players.

Wednesday need to do the right thing sooner rather than later.

They need to show they care. And it needs to come via a player.