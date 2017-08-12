Sheffield Wednesday: Substance over style for Owls duo

Football is a results-driven business - and Wednesday’s players insist they will be happy to win ugly this year if it means securing promotion to the Premier League.

Despite boasting an enviable wealth of talent in their ranks, the Owls were less entertaining to watch last season as they sealed a second successive top-six finish.

Midfielder Barry Bannan said: “There’s expectations here and rightly so. When you let the team down, you are going to get criticism, rightly so. I have it in my career and have been at big clubs before. You hear it and see it, but if you let it affect you, you are going to struggle to be a footballer. You have to come back stronger. The manager is big on telling people not to worry and have your self-belief. He is very good at picking players up when your back is against the wall and you are getting criticism. He is awalys on top of things like that. I have had it before and it is part and parcel of the game. If you are going to play for big clubs, your’e going to get it.

“Fans want to watch perfect football, but you are not going to get that in the Championship. You are going to get ones that are scrappy and you can’t play your natural game. Sometimes, it is tough.

“I am sure if we won lots of games horribly and got promoted, the fans wouldn’t be complaining. It is all about winning and getting our of this league.”

Full-back Jack Hunt fully supports his Owls teammate’s view.

He said: “You can play amazing football but will the fans go home happy if you’ve got no points or three points? I think they will go home happier with three points.

“We have to do a job whatever way the manager sets us up. We like a lot of possession and chances but football doesn’t always pan out like that and you have to play what’s in front of you and try and get the three points every game.”

