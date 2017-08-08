Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes hailed as 'nicest man in football' after penning hand-written note to young Owls fan

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes has been hailed as "the nicest man in football" after penning a hand-written note to a young Owls supporter.

Rhodes replied to the young fan, known only as Jack, and enclosed two signed photos. In the note, Scotland international Rhodes reveals his favourite meal is a Sunday roast and talks about his admiration for Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It was lovely to hear from you. It brought a smile to my face to know that I'm your favourite player," Rhodes wrote to Jack.

"I look forward to seeing you down at Hillsborough this season," he added.

The letter was posted on Twitter by a fellow Owls fan, Elliot, who added: "Class act from Rhodes. A handwritten letter tells me all I need to know about him. What I like most is it's not just a signed photo. He's read the kid's letter and responded personally to what he's asked. Absolutely class."

James Kennedy called Rhodes the "nicest man in football", while Ben Ibbotson added: "Fair play to the lad, this is what football is about! Not the money, but removing the barrier between players and fans."

Jordan Rhodes signs an autograph for an Owls fan in Portugal

Nicky Long tweeted: "Not a Wednesday fan but this is great to see. More players should do these things, shouldn't be a one off. Players are idolised by kids."

Blackburn fan Chris Martin added: "Had the pleasure of chatting with Rhodes on numerous occasions whilst he was at Rovers and I'm convinced he's the nicest bloke in the world."

Rhodes has previously been praised for taking the time to write to young fans. Back in February, he penned a heartwarming letter to a young fan to explain his move to the Owls, from then-Premier League side Middlesbrough.



In that letter, accompanied by a signed picture, Rhodes explained why he left the Riverside and added: "I hope you continue to enjoy your football as well as working very hard at school and one day I hope to see you playing number 9 for Boro."

The 27-year-old, formerly of Huddersfield and Blackburn, has netted three goals in 19 league outings for the Owls so far.