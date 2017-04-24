Sheffield Wednesday: Steven Fletcher urges Owls to seal top-six finish as soon as possible

Steven Fletcher has challenged the Owls to book their place in the Championship play-offs with a match to spare after the team’s battling home win over Derby County.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men edged a step closer to securing a top-six finish by coming-from-behind to defeat the Rams for the first time since 2006.

Steven Fletcher

It was Wednesday’s fifth consecutive win and the result lifted them above Huddersfield Town into fourth place on goal difference after the Terriers were thrashed at home to Fulham, who the Owls entertain at Hillsborough on the final day of the regular league season.

The result also extended Wednesday’s gap to seventh place to five points. They go to mid-table Ipswich Town this weekend.

“There’s two more games to go but hopefully we can get it done on Saturday and see how it goes from there,” said Fletcher, who cancelled out Darren Bent’s 48th minute. “But we go into every game trying to get the three points and if we get them, we can then look onto the play-offs.”

The Owls claimed their first win in 18 attempts over Derby thanks to Gary Hooper’s sixth goal of the campaign just after the hour mark.

Fletcher, who has bagged four goals in his last four appearances, said: “It was a great win. It was obviously a bit nervous at the start and they went 1-0 up. But we knew if we kept doing what we were doing, we would get the goals and we managed to do so.

“We have got some momentum just now and are playing good football and scoring goals. We do know that we can always get a goal. We have quite a lot of people back fit now and we had a lot of injuries midway through the season and we are managing to get them all back.

“It was good to see Kieran Lee back out there, although I think he was blowing a bit after 45 minutes.

“We obviously want to stay in the play-offs.

“When you see the players who have not even made the bench, they are still working hard in training and they are all upbeat, which is a good thing. It is a massive thing in not having a limited squad.”