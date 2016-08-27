Sheffield Wednesday: Steven Fletcher targets Bees for first Owls goal

Steven Fletcher is confident the goals will soon start to flow following a frustrating start to his Owls career.

The big striker, one of seven summer signings, has made four Owls appearances but has yet to open his account.

The 29-year-old, who is set to lead the line at Brentford this afternoon, told The Star: “It would be nice to get off the mark.

“I’ve been longer than a few games without a goal, trust me. This is what happens in football.

“All I want to do is create chances and score goals for the team, so hopefully it will come on Saturday.”

Fletcher sustained a nasty head injury on his debut which has hindered his impact. He was forced off in the 27th minute against Aston Villa following an aerial collision with Tommy Elphick and the wound required 10 stitches.

The former Burnley, Wolves and Sunderland centre forward then sat out the EFL Cup loss at Cambridge United and was deemed fit enough only for the bench against Norwich City.

Fletcher wore a protective headguard in Wednesday’s away fixture with Norwich and at home to Leeds United but insists he has now fully recovered from the knock.

“Obviously I’ve had a few ups and downs with a few injuries but I’m starting to get going now,” he said. “I’ve managed to get the headband off, so I’m happy.”

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

The Owls take on Brentford seeking to halt a four-match winless run.

Fletcher said: “There are a few grounds I’ve not played at in this league and Brentford is one of them. I’m looking forward to it.

“Brentford are a good side, it’s going to be a tough game for us, expecially down there but we’re looking forward to it.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Fletcher is sure Wednesday will respond quickly following back-to-back defeats versus Burton and Leeds United.

“We know our own ability and what we are capable of,” he said. “Last week wasn’t up to the highest standards that we put on ourselves and we are all looking to go out and put in a good performance at Brentford.

“There’s a long way to go. It’s early days and there are a lot of ups and downs for teams to have so that’s football for you. We have got our heads down and worked hard on the training pitch.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter