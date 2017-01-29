Search

Sheffield Wednesday: Statistics show a rest works out for the best

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal loves his squad to have a break and the stats back him up

For Carlos Carvalhal, an extended break from their demanding Championship schedule gives him the perfect opportunity to iron out some of their weaknesses on the training ground.

And the statistics suggest Carvalhal’s Wednesday side perform well after a longer period without a fixture. There have been three international breaks so far this season and the Owls have picked up a creditable seven points out of a possible nine. Carvalhal’s side also produced their best performance of the season against Newcastle United on Boxing Day when they had over a week to prepare for the tussle. Next up are Bristol City, 11 days after their last match...

