Sheffield Wednesday star calls on Owls fans to raise the roof against Newcastle United

Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been challenged to get Hillsborough rocking against Championship leaders Newcastle United.

Owls officials are expecting a big turn-out for Saturday’s televised clash, kick-off 5:30pm.

Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach

The Magpies reclaimed top spot after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Burton Albion in midweek. Matt Ritchie curled in an unstoppable right foot shot midway through the second half to seal Newcastle’s second consecutive home win. The result ensured Rafa Benitez’s men maintained their 10 point lead over third-placed Huddersfield Town.

Adam Reach told The Star: “It will be a great game. We want to get a positive result and we will need the fans on Saturday.

“Sometimes I don’t think the fans realise how important they are to the players.

“At this stage of the season, there are nerves. Performances don’t always go to plan because of how much hype there is and with what’s to play for. There will be games where the quality is not great but you need the fans to keep the team going.

“Hopefully there will be another good turnout versus Newcastle and we can show everyone in the league and around us that we are capable of beating the best teams.

Newcastle boast the best away record in the division. They have only tasted defeat three times on the road: Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers.

Newcastle, seeking to make an instant return to the Premier League, are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run on their travels.