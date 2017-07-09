Sheffield Wednesday skipper reveals why he was at Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne's wedding

A couple of weeks ago Sheffield Wednesday captain Glenn Loovens posted a picture on his instagram page that left a lot of people wondering.

The shot showed Loovens and his wife, Leonora, at the wedding of Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne to Michele Lacroix.

Now footballers tend to have a lot of mates who are also footballers, it's natural. However, Loovens and De Bruyne never played at the same club, one's Dutch and the other is Belgian and there's a fair age difference between the two.

So how did Loovens end up at the big do?

Well thanks to Dutch football site football-oranje.com we have the answer.

Loovens said: "My missus is from Belgium and our missus' know each other and so that's how we came into contact. They are only an hour drive away so once in a while we come together for a nice meal or something like that. From one thing came another. We see each other once in a while."

So there you go, wonder no more.