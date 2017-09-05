Sheffield Wednesday: Skipper Glenn Loovens unsure when he will be fit to return to first team

Have your say

Wednesday captain Glenn Loovens says he is unsure when he will return to action.

The Dutch centre-half has missed the Owls’ last four fixtures in all competitions due to a hip problem he suffered against Queens Park Rangers.

Loovens told The Star: “We thought it was just a bruise at first but it turned out to be a bit more serious than that.

“I tried to train one day and made it worse. That set me back a little.

“But I’ve made progress in the last few days and started to do more work pain free.

“Hopefully I can push on now.”

However, Loovens has conceded he’s unlikely to be available for selection when the Owls welcome Nottingham Forest to Hillsborough this weekend.

“It’s probably not realistic that I will be back for Forest,” he said. “I don’t know when I will be back playing again.

“It’s an injury they can’t really predict and I have to see how my body reacts to training.

“I’ve missed three weeks now and not really had a pre-season.

“I need a bit of time to come back to full fitness.

“We have brought in a few extra defenders now so it gives me a bit more time to get myself right.”

The former Cardiff City defender admits he is frustrated by his injury-hit start to the season.

“It’s never nice to be injured but I have to make sure I comeback strong and don’t get injured again,” Loovens added.