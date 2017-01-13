Sheffield Wednesday sign Sam Winnall from Barnsley

Sheffield Wednesday confirm the signing of striker Sam Winnall from Barnsley.

Winnall could make his debut for the Owls in Saturday's clash with promotion rivals Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough.

The 25-year-old has signed a three and a half year contract after moving down the A61 for an undisclosed fee.

Winnall's contract at Barnsley was set to expire in the summer, though the Reds were understandably keen to retain a forward who has netted 11 goals so far this season.

Wednesday are understood to have had a reported £500,000 bid rejected by Barnsley earlier this week.

But a restructuring of the deal with add-ons saw the Reds accept.

Wolverhampton-born Winnall had been a major success at Oakwell after joining from Scunthorpe United in 2014.

He scored 24 goals last season as Barnsley won promotion from League One and also claimed the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.

Winnall departs Oakwell with a record of 48 goals in 115 appearances.

The forward has proven himself as capable of scoring goals at any level he has played.

He started his career with hometown club Wolverhampton Wanderers but made just one senior appearance.

After loan spells with Burton Albion, Hereford United, Inverness and Shrewsbury Town, he joined Scunthorpe United in 2013.

Though his spell at Glanford Park lasted one year, he made a significant impact, finishing as League Two's top scorer with 23 goals as Scunthorpe stormed to promotion.

He continued his scoring exploits with Barnsley in League One after switching in the summer of 2014.

And he has made a successful step up to the Championship this term, with 11 goals so far.

Winnall will wear the number 11 shirt at Hillsborough.