Sheffield Wednesday: Seventh heaven the aim for Carlos Carvalhal

It is increasingly rare football bosses are handed the time to put their stamp on a club.

Chairmen are undisputedly more impatient than ever before. Fans expect to be entertained and demand instant results. Managers have to come in and make an immediate impact ... or else.

The Championship is a fiercely-competitive league, but it is crazy to think head coach Carlos Carvalhal has been in charge of Sheffield Wednesday just over two years and is already the third-longest-serving boss in the division. Only Mick McCarthy at Ipswich Town and Millwall’s Neil Harris have been in their jobs longer than the Portuguese chief.

Who would be a football manager?

Carvalhal and his players return for pre-season training today looking to make amends after suffering more play-off woe. Wednesday kick off their season against Preston North End, who are on the look-out for a new manager following Simon Grayson’s departure, on Saturday, August 5.

Carvalhal will be seeking to become only the seventh non-British or Irish manager to earn promotion to the Premier League next season. Here are the six other foreign bosses:

JEAN TIGANA - FULHAM (2001)

The Frenchman led the Cottagers to the title in style, with the West London club amassing an impressive 101 points. He was sacked two years later.

ROBERTO DI MATTEO -

WEST BROMWICH ALBION (2010)

Di Matteo replaced Tony Mowbray in the hot-seat and transformed the Baggies’ fortunes as they finished second to Newcastle United.

SLAVISA JOKANOVIC -

WATFORD (2015)

The Serbian took over in October 2014 and steered the Hornets to automatic promotion. Watford missed out on the championship after a final-day draw with the Owls.

AITOR KARANKA - MIDDLESBROUGH (2016)

After falling short in the play-offs the year before, Karanka guided Boro to a second-placed finish. Middlesbrough pipped Brighton and Hove Albion to second place on goal difference.

RAFAEL BENITEZ - NEWCASTLE UNITED (2017)

The Spaniard led the Magpies back into the top flight at the first time of asking. Newcastle finished top of the pile, one point ahead of nearest rivals Brighton.

DAVID WAGNER - HUDDERSFIELD TOWN (2017)

Despite operating on one of the lowest budgets in the league, the Terriers secured a top-six finish and went up via the play-offs, beating the Owls on penalties in the semi-finals.

