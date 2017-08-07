Sheffield Wednesday: Sean Morrison explains why he knocked back Owls switch

Cardiff City skipper Sean Morrison has revealed why he rejected the chance to join Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

The Owls tabled a sizeable offer for the 26-year-old in June which was rebuffed by the Bluebirds, who are managed by ex-Sheffield United chief Neil Warnock.

Morrison said: “As soon as the bid came in I spoke to the gaffer and we put it to bed straight away.

“I explained to him that I wanted to stay, and that was the end of it basically. The main goal is to get back to the Premier League this season, and if I can do that leading the team it will be the highlight of my career so far.”

Wednesday suffered another blow in their search for a new defender, with free agent Johan Djourou penning a two-year deal with Turkish club Antalyaspor yesterday. The 30-year-old agreed a deal to join the Owls last Friday and underwent a medical with the Championship outfit only for the switch to fall through at the last minute over Djourou’s wage demands.