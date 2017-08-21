Sheffield Wednesday: Scotland call-up for Owls duo

Wednesday pair Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher have been named in Scotland’s World Cup qualifying double-header against Lithuania and Malta next month.

Midfield maestro Bannan has been the Owls’ standout performer so far this season while striker Fletcher has bagged two goals in five appearances. Fletcher was Wednesday’s matchwinner in Saturday’s morale-boosting victory away to Fulham.

Scotland travel to Lithuania on Friday September 1 before entertaining Malta at Hampden Park three days later.

Forward Leigh Griffiths is one of six Celtic players included in the squad while Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer has earned his ever senior call-up.

Gordon Strachan’s team are four points adrift of second place following their draw against England.

Strachan said: “We have got to try and win both games and that’s what we set out (to do).

“We never set out to draw a game, we set out to win and if we draw, we draw.

“Whether it’s Germany away, or down at England, we set up that way.

“I don’t think we have the physical capabilities at the back to take long periods of being under intense pressure. Physically we are not the biggest side.”

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers

Jordan Archer (Millwall), Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Hull)

Defenders

Ikechi Anya (Derby), Christophe Berra (Hearts), Grant Hanley (Newcastle), Russell Martin (Norwich), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), Steven Whittaker (Hibernian)

Midfielders

Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Scott Brown (Celtic), Tom Cairney (Fulham), Darren Fletcher (Stoke), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), James McArthur (Crystal Palace), John McGinn (Hibernian), Matt Phillips (West Brom), Matt Ritchie (Newcastle), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham)

Strikers

Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Chris Martin (Derby), Steven Naismith (Norwich).

