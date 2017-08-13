Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Winnall says spat with Fernando Forestieri is done and dusted

Sam Winnall has shrugged off his training ground bust-up with teammate Fernando Forestieri, insisting he is firmly focused on bringing the good times back to Hillsborough.

The two strikers clashed in training last Thursday after a mistimed challenge by Forestieri and had to be separated by their teammates.

The altercation prompted head coach Carlos Carvalhal to drop Forestieri from his matchday squad against Queens Park Rangers as Wednesday were held to a 1-1 draw in their own backyard..

Winnall told The Star: “What happens in training, which happens between players and staff, stays in training.

“At the end of the day, everything has been sorted, it’s an internal, and obviously I can’t comment on what happened.

“Fans have to realise there has to be a level of confidentiality within the squad.

“Lots of things happen in training and dressing room, and that happens at every club.

“It’s nothing to worry about, it happens, and you move on.

“It has been dealt with. It was in a training session, and we have moved on.”

The forward added: “We have a great harmony in the squad and we are all fighting for each other. We all want to be successful.”

Forestieri has been disciplined by the Championship club but Carvalhal is keeping tight-lipped over whether the Argentinian will be involved against Sunderland this Wednesday.

“I don’t want to create a big case here because it is something that happens in all the clubs in the world and most of the time it doesn’t come to the press

“It is not a big problem that we have on our hands but of course we must manage the situation and we have a discipline.

“If we don’t have discipline then we’ll never win a game.

“I don’t want to create a problem when there isn’t a problem.”