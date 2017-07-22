Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Hutchinson issues Owls warning

Sam Hutchinson has warned it will be tough ask for the Owls to mount a third successive promotion challenge.

But the Owls midfielder sees no reason why Carlos Carvalhal's team can't compete in the upper echelons of the division again.

Speaking exclusively to The Star from Wednesday's training base in Portugal, Hutchinson said: "The Championship is one of the hardest leagues in the world to get out of.

“Everyone can beat everyone and you've got teams like Aston Villa signing one of the best defenders there has ever been in this country in John Terry. That's the competition and the boys relish that and the bigger the game, the more we turn up.

"It's going to be a long old season. The target has to be to get as high as possible and win as many games as we can. It's the old cliche but you have to take every game as it comes."

Hutchinson, a second half substitute in their friendly victory over Portimonense earlier this week, went under the knife after the Owls' play-off defeat to Huddersfield Town in May.

The former Chelsea youngster ruptured his hernia in the tie but he is happy with how it is progressing since the op.

He said: “It's alright. I probably could have played against Farense but there is no point in being stupid and putting too much load on it.

"I have recovered quite quick because the surgeon said it would take six to eight weeks to recover from but it was only a month."

Wednesday round off their pre-season training camp in the Algarve with a friendly against Vitoria de Setubal tonight, kick-off 8pm.