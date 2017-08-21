Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Hutchinson faces extended injury lay-off

Wednesday will be without fans favourite Sam Hutchinson until after the first international break.

The combative midfielder has not featured since sustaining a knee injury in the early stages of the Owls’ home draw with Queens Park Rangers on August 12.

Hutchinson has sat-out their last two fixtures and boss Carlos Carvalhal has confirmed the 28-year-old will not be involved in their up-and-coming away assignments with Bolton Wanderers and Burton Albion.

Carvalhal, who has hinted he wants to sign another central midfielder before the transfer window closes a week on Thursday, stressed Hutchinson’s knock is “not as bad” as first feared.

But the Wednesday head coach has told The Star Hutchinson is not yet running outside as he continues his rehabilitation with the club’s medical team.

Carvalhal said: “Sam is progressing. It is not a question of months. It is a question of weeks to recover.

“It is a muscle problem. It is better now but he is still inside.”

