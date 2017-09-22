Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Hutchinson closes in on Owls return

Midfield dynamo Sam Hutchinson is edging closer to his long-awaited return to action.

The Wednesday midfielder was spotted jogging on Monday and has since trained with Carlos Carvalhal’s first-team squad.

Hutchinson has not played since limping off with a knee injury against Queens Park Rangers on August 12 and is unlikely to be considered for selection for the visit of Sheffield United this Sunday.

It is understood Almen Abdi (knee/abductor) is also on the mend from his injuries.

It is conceivable the Owls will freshen up their midfield against local rivals United. Ross Wallace is in contention to be recalled after dropping to the bench at Cardiff City. If Wednesday do decide to rejig their side, it may be Daniel Pudil who makes way, with Adam Reach switching to left-back.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal, who holds his pre-match press conference today, is focused on leading Wednesday to a third Hillsborough win on the bounce.

“We must be focused on the things that we can do and not the things surrounding the game,” said Carvalhal, who has never experienced a Steel City derby before.

“We are professionals and we will prepare for the game in the best way and try to find the weak and strong points of the opponent.

“We will create a strategy for the game. Let’s fight, run a lot and try to play good football to win the game.”

